Conor McGregor reacts following TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

Conor McGregor was clearly frustrated after his highly anticipated trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 ended with him being carried out on a stretcher.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Poirier (27-7 MMA) collided for a third time this evening in Las Vegas, with the winner expected to be booked against newly crowned UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier had split their first two encounters, with the Irishman winning their featherweight fight at UFC 178, and ‘The Diamond’ emerging victorious in their lightweight rematch at UFC 257.

Tonight’s trilogy fight at UFC 264 proved to be another wild but short-lived fight. Conor McGregor got off to a good start by utilizing some heavy low kicks, but a failed guillotine attempt turned the tide just minutes into the opening frame. Once in top position, Dustin Poirier began to unload ground and pound on McGregor, nearly earning a finish. The Irish star would eventually scramble to his feet but after missing with a punch he stepped back and rolled his ankle leading to what is believed to be a leg break.

The official result was a TKO victory for Dustin Poirier at 5:00 of Round 1.

Conor McGregor was obviously immensely frustrated by the outcome, as the stoppage loss not only served as his third in his past four fights but he is now likely sidelined for the foreseeable future.

During his post-fight interview with UFC commentator Joe Rogan, Conor McGregor lashed out at Dustin Poirier with the following controversial comments.

“I was boxing the bleeding head off him. Kicking the legs off him. He’s always just diving to close the distance. THIS IS NOT OVER! This is a bloody bollox!”

McGregor continued:

“There was no check,” Conor said when Rogan mentioned Poirier said that his leg fractured from a checked kick. “There was not one of them I checked. Your wife is in my DM’s. Hey baby, hit me back and we will chat later on. You little hoe.”

