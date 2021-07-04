Kevin Lee shares prediction for McGregor vs. Poirier 3, says neither man will defeat Charles Oliveira

Kevin Lee has shared his prediction for McGregor vs. Poirier 3, this while adding that neither man possesses the complete game needed to beat Charles Oliveira.

McGregor (22-5 MMA) and Poirier (27-6 MMA) are set to collide for a third time on July 10, this after splitting their first two encounters.

The pair initially squared off in a featherweight bout at UFC 178 in September of 2014, with the Irishman emerging victorious by way of first round knockout. Then, in their second contest at UFC 257 (this time at lightweight), ‘The Diamond’ was able to exact his revenge by stopping Conor McGregor with punches in the second round.

Despite Poirier’s impressive performance against McGregor this past January, fellow fighter Kevin Lee anticipates that the Irish star will be able to rebound on July 10. With that said, ‘The MoTown Phenom’ does not expect that the winner of next weekend’s UFC 264 headliner will go on to dethrone reigning UFC lightweight champ Charles Oliveira.

“I don’t know. I see Conor maybe winning this one. I think he will make the adjustments and win it. But regardless, either one of them (Poirier or McGregor) I don’t think have the complete game to beat somebody like Charles Oliveira.” Lee explained to MMA journalist Helen Yee. “With Charles you’ve got to be on your P’s and Q’s the whole time and you’ve got to have the skills behind it. I think Dustin has had a lot of fights and he is kind of coming into his own, but I think he is starting to hit a plateau period where he kind of does what he does. But there is no new wrinkles added to his game. You have to hit Charles with something new.”

Do you agree with Kevin Lee that neither Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier possess the complete game to defeat reigning UFC lightweight champ Charles Oliveira? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!