Kevin Lee says ‘lightweight is my home’ despite missing weight at UFC Brasilia

Kevin Lee will still be fighting at lightweight after UFC Brasilia.

In the main event of the card, Lee is set to fight Charles Oliveira. Yet during weigh-ins on Friday, “The Motown Phenom” missed weight by 2.5 pounds. But, the Brazilian took the fight and Lee was fined 20 percent of his purse.

Following Kevin Lee missing weight, he spoke to Raphael Marinho where he cemented the fact he is a lightweight.

“Lightweight is my home,” Lee said.

Making weight has been a struggle in the past for Kevin Lee. Although he has only missed once before, he has had tough cuts. He’s also often one of the final fighters on the scale. Lee also moved up to welterweight for one fight last May to fight Rafael dos Anjos, which did not go his way.

He’s also been an advocate for 165-pounds and has spoken openly to BJPENN about his weight cutting issues in the past.

“My whole career has been two different fights. It has been the fight against the scale first and then I worry about the opponent later. Not having to cut that extra weight just adds more to the fight,” Lee said to BJPENN.com before his fight against RDA.

It is no doubt disappointing for Kevin Lee to miss weight, especially after how good he looked last time out where he knocked out Gregor Gillespie. Should he get his hand raised he has made it clear he wants to fight Islam Makhachev next, and missing weight here has not changed his plans of staying at 155-pounds.

UFC Brasilia goes down tomorrow with prelims starting at 3 p.m. EST.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/13/2020.