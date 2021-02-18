Kevin Lee returns to training after double knee surgery: “My love for the game is back”

UFC lightweight star Kevin Lee has returned to training for the first time since having surgery on both of his knees—and from the sounds of it, his time away from the mats has renewed his enthusiasm for the sport.

Lee opened up on his return to training in a Wednesday post to Instagram.

“First week back on the mats since double knee surgery,” Lee wrote. “Almost forgot how happy being punched and kicked can make you. My love for the game is back.”

Kevin Lee has not fought since March of 2020, when he came up short via submission in a fight with Charles Oliveira. That setback was preceded by a knockout victory over the formerly unbeaten Gregor Gillespie—the product of a highlight reel head kick. Other highlights of Lee’s record include victories over top-flight foes in Jake Matthews, Michael Chiesa and Edson Barboza.

While Lee has never captured a UFC title, he’s come close on several occasions, most notably challenging Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight strap in 2017, and coming up short via submission after some early success.

Despite having several setbacks during his UFC career, Lee is still considered one of the sport’s top lightweights and believes himself that the best is yet to come.

“I’m not even thinking about matchups, to be honest with you. I’m thinking more than anything, coming back healthy and coming back strong,” Lee told The Schmo in August. “I’ve never fought someone who was better than me, who really beat me. I’ve always beat myself. So, these next couple of months is just going to be focusing on not doing that shit no more. Not beating myself. Once that happens, I’ll be a world champion.”

Who do you want to see Kevin Lee fight when he’s ready to return to the Octagon?