Jorge Masvidal rips Kamaru Usman and ESPN’s “fake MMA reporter” over comments about Miami

Jorge Masvidal has responded to a recent comment from UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman—and snuck in a jab at an ESPN reporter.

Earlier this week, Usman partook in an interview Brett Okamoto, who works for ESPN but also regularly appears on UFC broadcasts. During the interview, the welterweight champion laid out plans for a high-profile rematch with Masvidal in Miami—Masvidal’s hometown.

“I run Miami,” Usman told Okamoto. “Miami is mine. He doesn’t run anything in Miami. You don’t run anything in Miami if you’re getting beat up like that. No city wants a loser. Miami is mine. I run Miami. So yes, he gets to leave his house to come fight in my arena in Miami…

“It’s gonna be a great place to do it,” Usman added. “I don’t think they’ve ever had a UFC fight at the AAA Arena, so that would be amazing.”

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for Masvidal to respond to this comment from Usman. The fan favorite welterweight contender issued his response on Twitter, accusing Usman of having a “personality disorder” and referring to Okamoto as a “fake MMA reporter.”

See what he had to say below:

When @espn uses their fake MMA reporter to report on a guy with a personality disorder #freemarty https://t.co/oOTlN5mjoP — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) February 18, 2021

“When ESPN uses their fake MMA reporter to report on a guy with a personality disorder,” he said in response to Usman’s interview with Okamoto.

Jorge Masvidal has fought Kamaru Usman once before. The pair first met at UFC 251 last July. Usman had originally been expected to defend his title against Gilbert Burns, but when Burns withdrew from the matchup, Masvidal stepped in to fight the champion six days’ notice.

Masvidal ended up losing that short-notice opportunity by unanimous decision, but given the scant time he had to prepare for the fight, many members of the MMA community believe he deserves a rematch with the champion.

From the sounds of it, Usman is more than happy to give him that chance.