Kenny Florian says stars are aligning for Frankie Edgar to defeat Max Holloway

Kenny Florian smells an upset in the UFC 240 main event between Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar.

Holloway will put his featherweight gold on the line against Edgar this Saturday night (July 27). The action will be held inside Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. While Holloway is the -400 favorite as of now according to 5Dimes, many believe that Edgar is a live underdog.

Florian believes Frankie Edgar will have “The Answer” for Holloway, who has been dominant at 145 pounds. Taking to the Anik and Florian podcast, “KenFlo” explained why he believes Edgar will add another UFC title to his mantle by the end of UFC 240.

“I am actually gonna go with an underdog pick,” Florian said. “I think Frankie Edgar gets it done by decision against Max Holloway. I’m not saying it’s gonna be a dominant performance necessarily, but Frankie Edgar will find a way to win. I think there’s a reason why Frankie has been asking for this specific fight for a long time. I like the way he matches up against Max Holloway. Max, a tremendous fighter, but I think him coming off a loss, Frankie coming in pretty fresh being away for a little while, I think the stars are aligning here.”

This will be Edgar’s third shot at featherweight gold if you include his failed bid at the interim title back in July 2016. He was supposed to meet “Blessed” back in Dec. 2018, but had to pull out due to an injury. He took a bout with late replacement opponent Brian Ortega when Holloway was removed from their rescheduled bout. Ortega knocked out Edgar in the first round. “The Answer” rebounded the following month with a unanimous decision win over Cub Swanson.

Of course, Edgar himself has confidence in his ability to dethrone Holloway. He told BJPENN.com’s Cole Shelton that he’s prepared to make Holloway second-guess himself.

“I’m going to in there and try to finish him that is for sure. He is a durable guy so we will see. Whether it is a five-round fight or put him away. The main goal is a victory,” Edgar explained. “I have to make Max second-guess himself, I have to make him feel that he needs some urgency. Just fight my fight. I mix it up better than most people in this sport and that is key to his victory.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/24/2019.