Ken Shamrock shows impressive physique at 55 years old

UFC and WWE legend Ken Shamrock proved his six-pack abs are here to stay. The combat sports legend, now 55 years old, recently flaunted a physique that would make people half his age jealous.

Ken Shamrock is 55-years-old. pic.twitter.com/MY1O8yDmOe — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) October 18, 2019

The UFC Hall of Famer is an MMA legend and made a name for himself in pro wrestling too.

In July, Shamrock announced he was stepping away from fighting.

“I do not have plans to fight again but if I get pushed too far well then I have to be me,” he said on Facebook. “AGAIN I HAVE NO PLANS ON FIGHTING AGAIN.”

However, he changed his tune and returned to IMPACT wrestling to face Moose. The action quickly unravelled in the PPV event on October 20th.

The 55-year-old showed he still had the moves, but ultimately lost to his opponent, the former NFL offensive lineman.

KEN SHAMROCK JUST DID A FREAKING UNDERTAKER DIVE! #BFG pic.twitter.com/aDg7TGINoH — Garrett Kidney (@garrettkidney) October 21, 2019

In the lead-up to his wrestling return, Shamrock let fans know he was there to be taken seriously.

“It’s not like I’m going in the ring and when I get in there people feel bad for me,” he said (via Talk Sport) “I see some guys who go in there and they have to use the ropes to help them up – it’s heartbreaking to see, right?

“I understand that and I’m not going to get to that point. As long as I can still do it and not embarrass myself or the fans then I’m going to keep doing it until I can’t do it anymore.”

The Twitter community reacted positively to his performance, including his opponent.

“I did everything I said I would last night at BFG. Ken Shamrock was a great and resilient competitor and was in phenomenal shape. Maybe I’ll send him a bottle of champagne to enjoy retirement,” said Moose.

I did everything I said I would last night at BFG. @ShamrockKen was a great and resilient competitor and was in phenomenal shape. Maybe I'll send him a bottle of champagne to enjoy Retirement. — MOOSE (@TheMooseNation) October 21, 2019

Ken Shamrock also issued a statement on the defeat. See what he had to say below.

Thank you to the fans for your support. I gave it my all tonight but it just wasn’t enough.I don’t know what comes next — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) October 21, 2019

Are you surprised Ken Shamrock is still in such incredible shape at almost 60 years old?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/21/2019.