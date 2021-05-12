Kayla Harrison reacts after Dana White says she’s not ready for the UFC: “I’m ready to face the best in the world”

PFL women’s lightweight star Kayla Harrison reacted to the comments from UFC president Dana White that she’s not ready to fight in the UFC.

Harrison is one of the most dominant female fighters in MMA right now as she’s been absolutely smoking the competition in PFL over the last three years, not to mention picking up a win in Invicta FC as well. There are many fans who want to see Harrison bring her talents to the UFC as there are many who believe she could be one of the only fighters out there to give a challenge to UFC women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes. However, at this point, Harrison is still under contract with PFL and not a part of the UFC.

Earlier this week, White made comments suggesting that Harrison wasn’t ready to fight in the Octagon. Reacting to those comments, Harrison spoke to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani and said that if White and the UFC are ready to make money, they need to pay her well, too.

“I think that if Dana’s ready to pay me a lot of money, I’ll make him a lot of money,” Harrison said.

When asked if the UFC has reached out to her camp to sign her, Harrison said that she wasn’t sure since she’s been under contract with the PFL. But she reiterated that her ultimate goal is to be the best female fighter on the planet and the only way for her to do that is to join the UFC and fight the best women’s fighters in mixed martial arts.

“Not that I’m aware of. I’ve been under contract for the last three years, so I don’t even know. I’m not sure about that. But I’ve stated many times I’m ready to face the best in the world,” Harrison said.

Do you want to see Dana White sign Kayla Harrison to fight in the UFC?