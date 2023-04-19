Bryce Mitchell believes Conor McGregor will receive special treatment for Michael Chandler fight: “I don’t think they are gonna test this properly”
UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell doesn’t think Conor McGregor will be tested properly for his upcoming fight against Michael Chandler.
Later this year, fans are expecting to see the return of Conor McGregor. He’s set to square off with Michael Chandler, the man who he will coach opposite in the new season of The Ultimate Fighter. At this time, it’s not quite clear what weight the two will fight at.
There are plenty of question marks surrounding this contest. Firstly, nobody knows when it’s going to happen – and nobody even knows if Conor is back in the USADA testing pool.
The Irishman has teased that he is “in the pool”, hinting that confirmation of a date could come sooner rather than later.
In the eyes of Bryce Mitchell, though, there could well be a conspiracy taking place.
“I think McGregor is on steroids and I don’t think they are gonna test this properly. I think he’ll win on steroids. But if they test them, I think it’ll be a good fight. But if he’s on steroids… it’s still definitely, I’m going, I’m rooting for the American [Michael Chandler].”
McGregor prepares for war
Mitchell’s theory is one that many believe to be true right now. After all, ‘Notorious’ has spent quite some time showing off his incredible physique on social media.
With that being said, we aren’t likely to get any answers to this query anytime soon. The main focus is on the release of the new TUF season, and then from there, hopefully we’ll start to hear rumblings of a return date.
