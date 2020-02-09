Kamaru Usman says Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington beef is an act, claims they’ve “shared women”

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman claims the beef between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal is an act and suggested they’ve slept with the same women.

Covington and Masvidal were friends for years and trained together at American Top Team while moving up the ladder in the UFC. But in the last few years, the pair have developed a heated rivalry, especially after Covington became a star in the UFC and started to talk smack about his fellow fighters at American Top Team, which Masvidal did not like.

However, according to Usman, this beef between Covington and Masvidal is fake and not legitimate. The UFC welterweight champ says he has intel on the relationship between Covington and Masvidal and suggested the two have even shared a bed together and slept with the same women.

Check out what Usman said about Covington and Masvidal below (via Amy Kaplan).

Kamaru Usman (@USMAN84kg) says Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) and Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) "shared a bed and shared women." Says their beef is an act. #UFC247 — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) February 9, 2020

So far Covington and Masvidal haven’t responded to what Usman said, so it will be interesting to hear what they say to Usman’s comments if and when they do reply. Not only did Usman accuse the two of having a fake beef, but he also took things personal by bringing up their private lives, something which neither Covington nor Masvidal is likely to like Usman talking about.

Of course, Masvidal will have the chance to exact some revenge on Usman for his comments when he fights him later this summer at International Fight Week in July. As for Covington, he had his chance to beat Usman at UFC 245 but ended up getting knocked out in the fifth round of their epic welterweight title fight.

Do you agree with Kamaru Usman that the beef between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal is an act?