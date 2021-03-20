Kamaru Usman performs ultimate troll job on rival Colby Covington

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman performed what can only be described as the ultimate troll job on his bitter rival Colby Covington.

Usman and Covington have a longstanding rivalry that eventually culminated in a welterweight title fight at UFC 245. That evening in Las Vegas, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and ‘Chaos’ went toe to toe for four straight rounds, this before Usman was able to put Covington away in the final five minutes via TKO.

Ever since their ‘fight of the year’ war in December of 2019, Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman have continued to trade barbs at one another on social media.

Then, after ‘Chaos’ defeated former division kingpin Tyron Woodley in September of 2020, he immediately called for a rematch with Usman.

Much to Covington’s dismay, he was not granted his request for a rematch with Usman. Adding salt to that wound is the fact that Kamaru is now booked to fight Colby’s former friend turned bitter rival in Jorge Masvidal for a second time at UFC 261.

If all that was not enough to infuriate the former interim welterweight champion in Covington, then Kamaru Usman’s recent troll job will be sure to do the trick.

As seen below, the promotions reigning UFC welterweight kingpin in Usman found Colby Covington’s sister Candace’s Instagram page and proceeded to like a number of her posts.

Kamaru Usman liking the pictures of Colby's sisters Instagram is the funniest shit I've ever seen. Dudes troll game is on point 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CR8NDvORpH — ᴄʀɪᴛɪᴄᴀʟ ᴅᴀᴍᴀɢᴇ🐉 (@CriticaI_Damage) March 19, 2021

You can see a number of the Instagram posts made by Candace Covington that Kamaru Usman chose to hit the like button on below.

