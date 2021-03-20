UFC Vegas 22 loses co-main event on just hours notice

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 22 fight card just took a major hit as the scheduled co-main event between Gregor Gillespie and Brad Riddell has been cancelled.

Gillespie and Riddell were set to collide in a key lightweight bout, with the winner likely earning a top ranked opponent their next time out.

Unfortunately for fight fans Gregor Gillespie will no longer be throwing down with Brad Riddell this evening.

The UFC announced this afternoon the UFC Vegas 22 was called off due to required protocols protecting against the global pandemic.

Gregor Gillespie (13-1 MMA) was hoping to rebound at tonight’s event, this after suffering the first round of his career to Kevin Lee by way of knockout at UFC 244. Prior to that setback, ‘The Gift’ had rattled off thirteen straight wins, including five straight finishes under the UFC banner.

Meanwhile, Brad Riddell (9-1 MMA) was hoping to extend his current win streak to seven in a row with a win over Gillespie this evening at UFC Vegas 22. ‘Quake’ had earned a unanimous decision victory over Alex da Silva Coelho in his most recent effort this past September.

Tonight’s fight card is headlined by a middleweight scrap featuring surging division contender Kevin Holland taking on division veteran Derek Brunson.

After losing tonight’s highly anticipated Gregor Gillespie and Brad Riddell co-headliner, UFC Vegas 22 is now down to a total of ten fights.

Get the full fight card listed below:

UFC Vegas 22 Main Card (7 pm ET)

Middleweight bout: Derek Brunson vs. Kevin Holland

Women’s strawweight bout: Cheyanne Buys vs. Montserrat Ruiz

Bantamweight bout: Gustavo Lopez vs. Adrian Yanez

Welterweight bout: Max Griffin vs. Song Kenan

Heavyweight bout: Tai Tuivasa vs. Harry Hunsucker

UFC Vegas 22 Preliminary Card (4 pm ET)

Women’s bantamweight bout: Macy Chiasson vs. Marion Reneau

Lightweight bout: Grant Dawson vs. Leonardo Santos

Middleweight bout: Roman Dolidze vs. Trevin Giles

Bantamweight bout: Montel Jackson vs. Jesse Strader

Flyweight bout: J.P. Buys vs. Bruno Silva