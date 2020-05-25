Kamaru Usman on Conor McGregor fight: “I’d shag him in there if I wanted”

UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman is extremely confident he’d come out on top in a potential fight with Conor McGregor.

There’s been plenty of buzz about a superfight between Usman and McGregor, who previously held the UFC lightweight and featherweight titles, over the last few days. The buzz reached a fever pitch when Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, suggested they would be willing to give McGregor a title shot—with some unique conditions.

It looks like #1 contender wants to fight Nate Diaz now . Good for him @TheNotoriousMMA hey you want a title shot ? Come to daddy @USMAN84kg will give you one and he promise first 2 rounds without takedowns only slaps 😂 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) May 24, 2020

“@TheNotoriousMMA hey you want a title shot?” Abdelaziz wrote after top welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal expressed interest in a rematch with Nate Diaz rather than a fight with Usman. “Come to daddy. @USMAN84kg will give you one and he promise first 2 rounds without takedowns only slaps.”

Usman has now reacted to this suggestion from Abdelaziz, and doesn’t seem to expect a difficult challenge from McGregor.

I really don’t understand why you all want this man DEAD!!! I’d shag him in there if I wanted and he’d “DO NOTHIN” FOH 😒 pic.twitter.com/PvawNvX3Ru — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 25, 2020

“I really don’t understand why you all want this man DEAD!!!” Usman wrote. “I’d shag him in there if I wanted and he’d DO NOTHIN’. FOH.”

Conor McGregor has fought three times at welterweight previously, going 2-1 with wins over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Nate Diaz, and a loss to Diaz. While he’s proven he can perform in the weight class, he’d likely be quite undersized against Usman, who has built on an impressive wrestling base to become one of the most well-rounded champions in the sport.

How do you think a fight between Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman would go?