Kamaru Usman is the greatest welterweight of all time, not Georges St-Pierre, says manager

Current UFC champion Kamaru Usman is the greatest welterweight of all time, and not Georges St-Pierre, says Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Usman is set to take on Colby Covington next month at UFC 268 in a grudge match between the two rivals. If Usman wins, it would cap off a remarkable year where he has already finished Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal by knockout. With all of his impressive wins as of late, Usman has stormed to the top of the UFC’s P4P rankings. And in the eyes of his manager, he has also surpassed GSP as being the greatest welterweight of all time.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com in a recent interview, Abdelaziz explained why he believes Usman has now surpassed GSP as the great welterweight MMA fighter of all time.

“Kamaru Usman is the king, best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet. I’ve been saying that. Finally, people get it. They understand it. I never cared what they thought anyway. Best welterweight on the planet, you have to start talking about Kamaru Usman up there with Khabib (pound for pound). If you stick the needles in your butt, you’re disqualified. No disrespect to nobody – fact. If you tested positive for any drugs, you’re out. Don’t talk about it,” Abdelaziz said about Usman.

“I believe Kamaru surpassed Georges St-Pierre. Love Georges, (but) Kamaru never lost. He tied his record, he’s gonna break his record on Nov. 6. He’s never been dropped, never been taken down, never put in any kind of danger in a fight. Georges did, Georges lost, Georges has been dropped, Georges got taken down. Love Georges. He’s a Hall of Famer, well deserved. Kamaru has to be talked about as the pound-for-pound king.”

Do you agree with Ali Abdelaziz that Kamaru Usman and not Georges St-Pierre is the greatest welterweight fighter of all time?