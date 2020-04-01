Tyron Woodley says UFC 249 is the last chance he’s giving Colby Covington

Tyron Woodley has said that UFC 249 is the last chance that Colby Covington has to fight him before he moves on once and for all.

There is an incredibly chaotic situation currently unfolding with UFC 249, as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic. Nobody really knows the direction that things are going to go in, with everything from Justin Gaethje stepping in to an entirely new main event being suggested.

One potential replacement for the proposed Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson fight could see Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington finally go head to head in the Octagon, probably in the main event, unless Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal is also booked.

During a recent Instagram Q&A, Woodley had the following to say on the grudge match.

“This is my last time saying I want to fight Colby,” Woodley said (via MMA Fighting). “If Colby don’t fight me this time, I’m moving on. Like think about it, why am I even talking about fighting Colby? He’s never won an undisputed title, he’s never been a champion. I’ve won five world titles. I’ve fought in seven [title fights]. For me to even have his name in my mouth is stupid. This sh*t is mucus. I should just spit it out in the grass.

“But at the end of the day, this is his last opportunity for me to even mention him,” Woodley added. “If he don’t fight me at this time, you’re never even going to hear his name, cause it doesn’t solidify my legacy to fight him. I just want to beat his ass cause y’all need to see him get whooped.”

While there are plenty of options still on the table for the UFC across multiple divisions, it’s looking increasingly likely that the entire event could be postponed or canceled altogether.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/1/2020.