Kamaru Usman claims Leon Edwards “knows” that he’s still the best welterweight in the UFC: “I’m still a champion in my head”

Kamaru Usman says he’s still the best welterweight in the UFC and he thinks Leon Edwards knows it.

Usman was hailed as one of the best – and perhaps the best welterweight ever heading into his UFC 278 title defense against Edwards. Through four rounds, he was cruising to a win. Yet, Edwards landed a head kick KO in the final minute to become the new champ.

Immediately, it was clear that the two would have a trilogy and the hope for Usman is it happens in England. However, even though Edwards is the current champ, Usman believes he’s still the best and thinks he’s still the champ.

“I think it’s like you said, everyone really puts their identity around being the champion. When I wanted to become a champion and working to be a champion, mentally that is something I told myself that I never wanted to do,” Usman said to TMZ. “It’s not about the belt for me. It’s the work that I put in every day to get there which makes me a champion on the inside. I know I’m the best welterweight in the world. To be honest with you, I think I’m the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. It’s kind of hard to argue with what Islam just did last weekend. But, I know I’m the best welterweight in the world.”

Not only does Kamaru Usman think he is the best welterweight in the world, but he also believes Leon Edwards knows that is the case as well.

“I’m a champion. I’m still a champion in my head,” Usman said. “And that’s the thing too, like, come on guys, who y’all kidding? The world knows who the best welterweight in the world is… Leon and I know who the best welterweight in the world is. He knows.”

The goal for Usman is to defeat Edwards sometime in 2023 in the UK and prove he’s still the best welterweight.

Do you think Kamaru Usman is the best welterweight in the UFC?

