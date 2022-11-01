Jake Paul reveals brother Logan has been privately urging him to retire: “Leave the world and the people with their jaws dropped”

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has revealed his brother wants him to retire.

‘The Problem Child’ has only been a professional boxer for less than three years. Despite that, Paul has risen to become one of the biggest names in the sport. He’s done that by picking a fight with MMA, and legends from the competing combat sport.

He most recently returned to face Anderson Silva on Showtime pay-per-view last Saturday. The bout was the most back and forth of Paul’s career thus far, however, he was able to walk away with the win by unanimous decision. The key moment was a final-round knockdown to seal the victory.

The win was by far the biggest of Jake Paul’s career. However, things are only going to get bigger from here, as he will likely face Nate Diaz next. The Stockton native exited the UFC off a submission win over Tony Ferguson in September.

Despite the promise of bigger things to come, Paul’s brother, Logan doesn’t want to see it happen. In a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the undefeated boxer revealed that his family doesn’t want him to continue boxing.

Part of the reason why is that ‘The Maverick’ believes it would be incredible if his brother walked away after beating MMA royalty. Despite that, Paul has intentions of continuing to box.

“Anything else that happens now is just a cherry on top. You know, my brother just says that I should retire and leave, leave the world and the people with their jaws dropped like, that kid just went 6 and 0 and beat some of MMA’s best, and then just doesn’t do it anymore.” (h/t MMA News)

“But I’m not going to do that,” Paul continued, “But I have exceeded my own expectations. And I think this is just the start, man. Like, I’m really starting to get good. And there’s a lot of people that I want to beat and I want to be a world champion.”

He concluded, “I originally was like, I’ll go 10 and 0, and then retire. But now I’m six and 0 and it feels like I just am getting warmed up. So who knows what ends up happening?”

Currently, the YouTuber is targeting a boxing match with Nate Diaz next. If that fight happens, expect Paul to be a massive favorite , as oddsmakers have already opened the line in favor of the boxer.

