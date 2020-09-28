Justin Gaethje slams Conor McGregor, says the former champ-champ is lying to avoid looking “like a bitch”

It appears that the feud between UFC lightweight standouts Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor is still alive and well.

Earlier this week McGregor had responded to a retirement fight challenge from Diego Sanchez by sharing some screenshots of previous conversations he had with UFC President Dana White.

In those messages the Irishman expressed his desire to fight the former TUF 1 Winner, but that idea was ultimately rejected by Dana White for obvious reasons.

Conor McGregor’s decision to share their private text messages did not sit well with Dana White. The UFC President slammed the Irish Star suggesting that he had broken the “man code”.

‘Notorious’ would later address White’s criticism by suggesting that he was the first to break code when he lied about McGregor turning down fights.

Code was broke when you lied about me turning down fights mate. I said Justin in May and you went and said I did not want to fight. It’s not about Diego. Diego was a filler to get more fights in.

Also you have been involved in Manny talks the legal letters are there.

Stop lying. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 27, 2020

McGregor’s accusations towards Dana White clearly did not sit well with current UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. ‘The Highlight’ fired back at ‘Notorious’ with the following statement on Twitter suggesting that he was in fact lying to avoid looking like a bitch.

@TheNotoriousMMA Not a good look lying on the boss. Anything to not look like a bitch. You had me in January I was calling on you left and right and not a peep. My manager asked if I wanted you after Tony but you know, fuck you. You never wanted it, you took the easy road kid. https://t.co/O1xAhMwdju — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) September 28, 2020

Justin Gaethje is set to return to the Octagon at next month’s UFC 254 event for a title unification bout with reigning lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 27, 2020