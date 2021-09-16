Brandon Moreno reacts following announcement of Deiveson Figueiredo trilogy fight

UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno reacted following the promotion’s recent announcement of the Deiveson Figueiredo trilogy fight.

Moreno and Figueiredo have been involved in a pair of memorable fights over the past year. The two flyweight rivals first met in the main event of UFC 256 last December, with Moreno and Figueiredo fighting to a majority draw after a point was deducted to the champ Figueiredo due to a low blow. The two then rematched at UFC 263 in June, with Moreno submitting Figueiredo in the third round with a rear-naked choke in order to put some closure to their rivalry. However, Figueiredo has made it clear in the last few months that he wants the trilogy fight with Moreno. While Moreno initially said no to it and was expected to fight Alexandre Pantoja, the UFC decided to book Figueiredo to get the title fight at UFC 269 in December. With the fight now official, check out Moreno’s reaction.

Let’s believe in it once again. We’ll see you in December friends.

It’s a bit surprising to see the UFC book an immediate trilogy fight between Figueiredo and Moreno for the flyweight title just because Moreno was so dominant in the rematch. At the same time, Figueiredo made the point that he gave Moreno the rematch after the draw they had in the first fight when he didn’t have to. While it seemed like someone else like Pantoja would be the one who would get the title shot against Moreno, the UFC ultimately decided to go with Figueiredo, and now he and Moreno will make history when they become the first pair of UFC fighters to fight each other in the cage three times in a row.

