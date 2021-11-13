Junior Dos Santos says Mike Tyson owes him $50k for prior UFC bonus snub

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos claims Mike Tyson owes him $50k after getting him snubbed of a previous performance bonus.

Dos Santos (21-9 MMA) was handed his walking papers from UFC officials shortly after suffering a TKO loss to Ciryl Gane in December of 2020. The setback had marked the former champions fourth in a row, with all 4 of those losses coming by way of stoppage.

During during a recent interview with The Sun, Junior dos Santos created quite the stir when he claimed that boxing legend Mike Tyson owes him $50k for having him snubbed of a UFC performance bonus.

“Back in the day, Mike Tyson took from me $50,000 because of Dana White!” Dos Santos said. “When I fought Mark Hunt I had two Bonuses of the Night – Best Fight of the Night, and Best Knockout of the Night. And Mike Tyson was there watching the fight and at the press conference after the fights, Dana White said, ‘Junior Dos Santos has won two bonuses of the night. Best Fight of the Night, and Best Knockout of the Night.’”

The former UFC heavyweight champion continued (h/t MMANews).

“But I was asking Mike Tyson and he told me to give the Knockout of the Night to somebody else! He said, ‘Why give two bonuses to just one guy?’ So he took away from me $50,000. So he owes me $50,000!”

Junior dos Santos recently hinted at making a move to professional boxing, suggesting Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua were all on his hit list.

‘JDS’ has been keeping busy by trying his hand at professional wrestling. The former UFC champ has been working with Dan Lambert and other members of American Top Team on AEW.

As for ‘Iron Mike’, the boxing legend is slated to return to the squared circle against Logan Paul in early 2022.