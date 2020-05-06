Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen discussed for June 6 event

The UFC is reportedly discussing a bantamweight bout between top contenders Aljamain Sterling and Cory Sandhagen for an upcoming event on June 6.

Sterling vs. Sandhagen was previously targeted to take place on the UFC San Diego card that was supposed to take place on May 16 before it was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. However, the bout was never confirmed, and when the event fizzled out so did all of the matchups that were set to take place on the event, including the main event between lightweights Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker.

It seems that the UFC matchmakers still like the prospect of a Sterling vs. Sandhagen fight, and are hoping to get it booked soon. According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, the UFC is discussing booking Sterling vs. Sandhagen for the June 6 event that the promotion hopes to hold at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

“I reported Tuesday that the UFC is hoping their June 6 will be able to take place at the Apex in Las Vegas, but that hasn’t been finalized yet because the Nevada State Athletic Commission isn’t up and running. Nevada opening up would be a gift from above for the UFC because it would be easier running all the events there, and I suspect whenever Nevada opens for business many events will take place. Amazingly, that card is a month away and we still don’t know what the main event will be. Will it be Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer, or something bigger? One fight that has been discussed for that card is Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen, which is a potential No. 1 contender fight at 135, but it hasn’t been signed yet,” Helwani wrote.

Right now there are still a ton of moving parts so there’s no telling where the June 6 event will take place or even if Sandhagen and Sterling will be a part of the event. But the UFC is all about putting on the biggest fights, and if the opportunity to match up these two elite bantamweights comes about, look for the matchmakers to book it.

Who do you think wins, Aljamain Sterling or Cory Sandhagen?

