Jose Aldo says the weight cut to bantamweight has been “easy”

Former UFC featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo says that his weight cut to bantamweight has been “easy” ahead of his UFC 245 showdown against Marlon Moraes.

Aldo surprised many in the MMA community when he announced he would be dropping down to 135lbs for the first time in his career to take on the division’s No. 1 contender Moraes at UFC 245. Aldo has admitted in the past to having a tough cut to 145lbs, so for him to drop an extra 10lbs was surprising when he first announced his intentions to do so.

Pictures of Aldo have floated around on social media ahead of UFC 245, with fighters such as UFC middleweight star Darren Till showing their concern for Aldo’s weight cut. Others, such as UFC superstar Conor McGregor, have said that Aldo actually looks really good.

Now Aldo himself has spoken. In an interview with Combate (via Google Translate), Aldo said that his weight cut down to 135lbs has been “easy.”

“Now I’m fine. I’ve hit the featherweight, training every day well and hard, for me it’s being easy. For the first time I’m on a diet, so it didn’t hurt anything. It only helped me. But I’ve never eaten much, I’ve always eaten well, I’ve always had good, healthy nutrition, I’ve never eaten any bulls***. I had two months of diet, eating ruled, right, was very easy,” Aldo said.

The former long-time UFC featherweight champion says that he’s never felt this good since back in the WEC, which is a scary proposition to the rest of the UFC bantamweights.

“For the first time in my life I feel the same way again when I arrived at WEC. Fast, fast and skilled. I think this way I’ll get to this new weight. My training was all based on that, I’ve never trained so well, and dieting for the first time. Not such a strong diet, but a good diet that made me feel good, gave me good energy, a good fuel so I could train hard,” Aldo said.

With a win over Moraes on Saturday night, expect Aldo to call out UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo for a grudge match between the two rivals.

