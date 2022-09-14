Jose Aldo declares himself the GOAT of Brazilian MMA: “I respect everyone’s history, but I’m the best”

Jose Aldo believes he is the greatest Brazilian MMA fighter of all-time.

Brazil has a history of producing great MMA fighters from the Gracie family to Anderson Silva to Aldo and Amanda Nunes among countless others. All are in the GOAT conversation for all of MMA, but Aldo believes there are a few reasons why he’s the best Brazilian MMA fighter of all-time.

“That’s easy, myself. I won the title twice, dropped my weight, and I could very well get an opportunity to fight for the title again,” Aldo said on the YouTube talk show “Cara a Tapa,” (translated by Sherdog). “I respect everyone’s history, but I’m the best. I took on a new challenge, I lowered my (weight class), I lined up everyone, I did it for the title, I lost, I recovered again and I was doing well until I stumbled again. I’m the (best Brazilian) in history.”

The GOAT conversation is all an opinion but there is no question Jose Aldo is one of the best to ever do it. He is arguably the best featherweight ever and is adding to his legacy bt fighting at bantamweight.

If Aldo can somehow become a two-weight champion that would only add to his legacy. Although Aldo thinks he’s the GOAT of Brazilian MMA he believes Fedor Emelianenko is the GOAT of MMA.

“Of achievements like that, (there is) Demetrious Johnson, who is a (lighter) weight that nobody talks about because he is tiny. But Georges was also a big name,” Aldo said. “But for me, (it’s) Fedor. For me, he’s one of the icons. When the guy stayed 10 years (undefeated), I said: ‘Damn, I want to beat this guy’s record.’”

Jose Aldo is 31-8 as a pro and coming off a decision loss to Merab Dvalshvili. He’s the former UFC and WEC featherweight champion and holds notable wins over Frankie Edgar, Chad Mendes, Korean Zombie, Urijah Faber, Marlon Vera, and Kenny Florian among others.

Do you agree with Jose Aldo that he’s the Brazilian MMA GOAT?

