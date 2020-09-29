Jan Blachowicz sends challenge to “fat a**” Daniel Cormier, gets quick response

New UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is calling for a fight with the division’s former champion, Daniel Cormier.

Blachowicz became the new UFC light heavyweight champ when he defeated Dominick Reyes in the co-main event of UFC 253 last Saturday on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Just days into his reign as champion, he’s now calling for a fight with Cormier, having evidently been put off my something the former champion said about him.

Hey @dc_mma! If you have so much to say about me, get your fat ass off the couch and come to the Octagon.

I’ll teach you some respect. pic.twitter.com/cBVl1shLY3 — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) September 29, 2020

It’s not clear what exactly Cormier said that bothered Blachowicz. One explanation, however, is that the former champion suggested Blachowicz would lose a potential fight with Jon Jones, who vacated the light heavyweight title earlier this year.

“If I’m Jones, I’m doing it,” Cormier said after Blachowicz called out Jones post-fight. “I’m doing it if I’m Jones… Jones beats Blachowicz. (He’s) too slow to beat (Jones). The thing about Jones that people don’t realize he’s got a good chin. You can hit him. I hit him. A lot of us hit him. He can take punches, man. If Jan Blachowicz is out there and he’s too slow, Jones will pick him apart. God, I can’t believe it.

“Look, if I was still fighting at 205 or if I was still fighting today and you said, ‘DC, you can fight Jan Blachowicz,’ I’d probably fight Jan Blachowicz. No disrespect, just because I think… it’s surprising, right? When you have the footage of people getting old victories over him, you think you can do it too. Any fighter does. And if you’re a guy like myself or Jones, then, of course, you think you can beat him. That’s why Jones will go fight him.”

Whatever the case, Cormier does not seem to be interested in this callout from Blachowicz.

No chance champ, congrats on a big win. You’re the man! You’re the king now, you shouldn’t worry bout what an old retired man is saying. Great job getting that title! https://t.co/9upejqah5P — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 29, 2020

