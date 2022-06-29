Jorge Masvidal tells McGregor, ‘my mom loves you man’ after Irishman responds to cocaine comments

Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor have been going back and forth on twitter, with ‘Gamebred’ suggesting that his mother supports a money fight with the Irishman.

The pair are two of the biggest stars in the UFC, so fans could be witnessing the build-up to one if the most lucrative fights in the history of the sport. Masvidal certainly sees the potential in the match-up but believes that ‘Notorious’ is not up for it.

The American Top Team star did a recent interview with Damon Martin where he said,

“Conor doesn’t want the fight. IF he did he’d post something, he’d say something. He’d probably just insult my mom or some relative of mine or my nation where I come from.” a

Masvidal also added,

“Money doesn’t entertain him no more… I think the only thing that makes him want to get out of bed is cocaine.”

McGregor replied to the video clip posted by MMAFighting and said,

“Insult your mom? What a loser you are mate. Me and your mom get along.”

The two-time welterweight title challenger responded by saying,

“Yeah my mom loves you man. She knows you are about to be the biggest paycheck for me and a relatively easy fight.”

McGregor featured on 8 out of the top 10 biggest-selling UFC pay-per views of all-time (MMAHive) while Masvidal’s first fight with Kamaru Usman in 2020 is also in the top 10 with 1.3 million buys.

Not only do both fighters have massive pulling power with the fans, they also tend to put on classic fights. McGregor has been awarded 10 UFC performances bonuses from 14 fights inside the Octagon. Masvidal has been awarded 7 performance bonuses as well as owning the fastest knockout in UFC history against Ben Askren at UFC 239.

The recipe is undoubtedly there for a classic. Masvidal is coming off of a hat-trick of losses while McGregor has lost his last two and is returning from long-term injury. Both men need the right opponent to get their results back on track.

The man from Miami is 37 now, so likely only has a handful of elite fights left in him. There is a limited window in which this bout can take place at the highest level. Should the stars align and the clash actually happens, then the pre-fight shenanigans alone will no doubt attract viewers in their millions.

McGregor is currently ranked #12 at lightweight. Masvidal is #8 at welterweight. If the fight were to go down it would likely take place at 170lb. The Irishman’s last fight at that weight saw him dispatch Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds at UFC 246.

Do you want to see McGregor vs Masvidal and would it deliver on expectations?

