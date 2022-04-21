Jorge Masvidal shares his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev: “They talk big about everybody they think they can get money from”

Jorge Masvidal has shared his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev.

Khamzat (11-1 MMA) seems to be the fighter everyone is talking about. The Swede is just coming off a unanimous decision win at UFC 273 where he defeated Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA) in the welterweight bout. The duo won ‘Fight of the Night’ honors and saw Chimaev break into the top five of the 170lb rankings.

In speaking with Logan Paul and Co. on the ‘Impaulsive’ Podcast, when asked about Khamzat and if he’s beatable, Jorge had this to say:

“I don’t think s**t of him. He hasn’t fought anybody, you know. He’s gotta go fight some guys first.”

When asked about why people are talking big about him, Jorge Masvidal said:

“They talk big about everybody they think they can get money from. He can bring in those Arabic countries that got a lot of money. I haven’t seen one guy yet that he’s beaten and I’m like, okay, he beat up somebody good.”

Yes, the big question is who will be the next fighter ‘Borz’ matches up with in the Octagon.

Chimaev has taken to ‘Twitter‘ to challenge many of the top fighters in the UFC welterweight division, including Leon Edwards and Colby Covington. Rumours are flying that his next fight could conceivably be against Covington (17-3 MMA) or perhaps Belal Muhammad (21-3 MMA) or Stephen Thompson (16-6 MMA).

One thing is for sure, he has the eye of UFC President, Dana White, who had this to say at the post-fight press conference about the Chimaev vs Burns outcome:

“It’s one of the best fights I’ve ever seen, it’s one of the coolest fights I’ve ever been to. The place was so loud, and people were going crazy. That fight was eclipsing the co-main and main event all week, and I was talking to Joe Rogan, and Sean (Shelby), and Mick Maynard, and everyone else, think about this: when is the last time you saw a guy come out of nowhere, nobody knows who he is, then fights a couple fights and then fights the No. 2-ranked guy in the world and wins? When you get into the top-5 in the UFC, it’s no joke, man. Especially in that division. That division is straight killers. Tonight was a big test for him and he passed.”

Are you in agreement with Jorge Masvidal that Khamzat Chimaev still has a lot to prove or are you on the Khamzat bandwagon, believing he’s the best new fighter in the UFC?