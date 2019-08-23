Jorge Masvidal says Nate Diaz fight will determine the biggest dog in the division

Nate Diaz called out Jorge Masvidal following his win at UFC 241, and “Gamebred” gladly accepted. But, whether or not the fight happens is to be seen.

Diaz said he is defending the baddest motherf****r belt. But, for the fight to happen, “Gamebred” knows he has to get paid what he is worth.

“I mean, not just from the point that we could both make money, because I think I’m as popular as I’ve ever been and same with Nate. So it just would make sense on the financial side. But on the side of being a fan, who doesn’t want to see these two dogs get locked up in the cage and go?” Masvidal said to reporters. “Which one’s more dog at the end of the day? Let’s find out. Let’s just find out who is the biggest dog in the division. Because that fight will tell you who the f*****g biggest dog in the division is. It’s a no brainer.

“Me and Nate ain’t even gonna have to do too much press conference because the fight speaks for itself,” he added. “People are just gonna want to see that s**t. You’re gonna pay your hard-earned money, but you’re gonna have to compensate me for that.”

The hope for Jorge Masvidal is that the fight vs. Nate Diaz does happen soon, but he wonders if the UFC will make the booking.

“Let’s see how the UFC plays. Is it gonna (be) hardball, or are they gonna give into what the fans f*****g want?” Jorge Masvidal said. “Are they gonna listen to the fans or not? If the fight doesn’t get made, it’s not because I don’t want it, or Nate doesn’t want it. It’s because we’re not getting what we want. It’s sad to say. That’d be the only way it doesn’t go down.”

