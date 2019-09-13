Kamaru Usman fires back at his critics

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was expected to make the first defense of his title against Colby Covington this November at UFC 244. Unfortunately, the negotiations for this fight hit a snag, and Usman’s fight with Covington is still unscheduled.

It’s not completely clear what caused these negotiations to stall, but fans are starting to get impatient with both sides.

Speaking on his Twitter account on Thursday, Kamaru Usman fired back at his critics, many of whom are disappointed he hasn’t defended his title yet.

Y’all must’ve forgot who took out the greatest WW of all time. Y’all keep crying about me defending? Well find the right guy and right 💰💰💰 and I’ll repeat the ass whoppin!! #aficanpower #maga #superneccessary #boomroasted #leonscott pic.twitter.com/CUElOJ5fhm — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) September 12, 2019

“Y’all must’ve forgot who took out the greatest WW of all time. Y’all keep crying about me defending? Well find the right guy and right 💰💰💰 and I’ll repeat the ass whoppin!!” – Kamaru Usman on Twitter.

Kamaru Usman last fought in March, when he defeated Tyron Woodley by unanimous decision to capture the title. Woodley had defended the title four times previously. Other highlights of Usman’s recent record include dominant wins over Rafael dos Anjos, Demian Maia, Emil Meek and Sergio Moraes. Usman has not lost since 2013, when he was defeated Jose Caceres by submission in his second pro bout. The champ is a fantastic 15-1 overall.

Covington, on the other hand, has the exact same record as Usman — 15-1. He last fought in early August, when he walloped the former champ Robbie Lawler to a unanimous decision win. Other highlights of his recent run include wins over dos Anjos, Maia, and Dong Hyun Kim.

Do you think Kamaru Usman will end up defending his title against Colby Covington this year, or will another contender — such as Leon Edwards — jump the line?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/13/2019.