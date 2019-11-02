Jorge Masvidal promises to beat Colby Covington worse than Ben Askren

Jorge Masvidal already holds the fastest knockout in UFC history, and he expects even more devastation to occur when he eventually squares off with Colby Covington.

Masvidal and Covington used to be best friends and training partners. Yet, recently the two started to dislike one another. Both men have shared different stories as to why their friendship came to an end.

Given the two both train at American Top Team, Jorge Masvidal asked owner, Dan Lambert, if he could settle his beef with Colby in the gym. But, “Gamebred,” says that request has been denied.

”My argument with Dan and the company is, we’re both men, we both know how to defend ourselves,” Masvidal said on media day. “When I see him, and he sees me, let’s just handle it, and let it be what it is, because that is my city, and I’m very polite to him. Because with the snap of fingers, I could have five cars packed to the teeth with individuals that make sure he never comes back. I don’t do that. I want to handle it man to man. He won’t give me that. I really want to talk to him and tell him, ‘What is your f*cking problem?’ He won’t do that. He’s a coward.

”Just like [Tyron] Woodley says, he hides in corners when he was at the gym, that’s what he does. But when ([he media] is around and a couple [of] security guards, man, that dude is a pitbull all of a sudden.”

There is a chance the two will be able to settle it inside the Octagon. Many believe if Jorge Masvidal wins on Saturday he will be getting a welterweight title shot. And, given Colby Covington is fighting for the belt, the possibility of them fighting is real.

If they do end up fighting each other, Masvidal promises to beat Covington worse than what he did to Askren.

”A lot of people said that what I did to Ben [Askren] was a little uncalled for,” he said. “Nah, it wasn’t. What I’m going to do to Colby is going to be uncalled for, and I can put my life on that.”

What do you make of Jorge Masvidal's comments towards Colby Covington?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/1/2019.