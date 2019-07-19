Kevin Lee says opportunity to train with Georges St-Pierre triggered move to TriStar

Former UFC interim lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee is on a two-fight losing streak and has thus decided to change up camps.

After dropping his last fight to Rafael dos Anjos, in a bout that served as his welterweight debut, “The Motown Phenom” is now set to train at TriStar with Georges St-Pierre for his next fight.

“I just got done doing this crazy seven-week tour of going around to different camps,” Lee said in his appearance on Submission Radio. “I went to LA, I went to Phoenix, I went to Denver, I went to Montreal. I’m back in Vegas now.”

During his search, Lee realized it was Montreal and TriStar that suited him the best. Part of the reason was learning under Firas Zahabi who is considered one of the top coaches in MMA.

“(I went) to try and find that guy out there, that somebody who would really speak to me. And to be honest, I feel like I did in Montreal with Tristar and Firas Zahabi,” Lee said. “Just having him and being around him and getting to pick his brain and his mind and seeing how it works. I feel like that’s what I’ve been missing. I know that’s what I’ve been missing a little bit ever since my coach Robert Follis passed, I haven’t had that guy to really guide me and show me the correct way of what to do. I’ve just been kind of trying to listen to myself and figure I got it enough.”

Kevin Lee: GSP is ‘going to train with me a lot’

Another reason why he made the move is to train with one of the greatest fighters ever in Georges St-Pierre. Although Lee had called him out for a fight, he is now glad to be learning from him and continuing to grow as an MMA fighter.

“He understands it. We’re martial artists, we’re competitors,” Lee said. “If I’m not trying to push myself to the limit and I’m not trying to fight the best that’s out there, then I feel like he wouldn’t understand me as much. I think he’s got the same kind of fire in him.

“He’s going to train with me a lot. I feel like he’ll be another one of those great minds that I can kind of pick,” he added. “Seeing what makes him tick and what made him such a great champion, those are the things that I think will boost me to the next level.”

For right now, Kevin Lee says he has no opponents in mind for his next fight. But, he is hoping to return to the Octagon in October.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/18/2019.