Jorge Masvidal praises ‘f*cking G’ Conor McGregor

Jorge Masvidal has been campaigning for a fight with Conor McGregor for several weeks, but from the sounds of it, his callouts of the Irishman are not rooted in bad blood. In fact, Masvidal seems to have quite a bit of respect for the former two-division champion.

“First, let me say whether Conor takes it or not — because people be putting sometimes words in people’s mouths, from my mouth in particular — I got good things to say about Conor,” Masvidal told TMZ Sports (transcript via MMA Fighting). “He’s done a lot in this sport and he’s made his money already. If he feels he’s not getting the money he deserves to come back, man I’m the first one to applaud him and be like, ‘Do your thing my brother. Go get the money.’ I always cheer for my MMA brothers and sisters. So if he feels he ain’t getting his money’s worth, I’m not gonna call ever him a p*ssy for that, or nothing like that. Go get your money’s worth. That’s the first thing I want to say.

“The second thing is, if he wants to come back and he wants somebody who’s gonna stand with him and give him the type of fights that he likes, look no further my brother. Let’s not flirt with each other and all this sh*t. I’ve got a big buzz going on because I’m known and put people to sleep. You’ve got a huge buzz because you put people to sleep. Let’s do this. That’s it. It has to be no back and forth and all that flirty sh*t like we’re in high school. Let’s just scrap if we’re gonna scrap. If not, NEXT.”

Jorge Masvidal continued:

“Let’s just fight, what I signed up for, and that’s it. Conor wants the fight, I want the fight, it’ll happen. If not, I don’t want anybody putting words in my mouth or nothing like that. The dude is a f*cking G, bro. He did his thing. He wants more money and he’s not getting it, who am I to blame him? I would never tell a guy, ‘You’re a b*tch for not taking a fight.’ No, he wants to get paid his money. He deserves it. I’m in the same place right now. I want an upgrade from where I’ve been at.”

Masvidal also addressed a recent comment from UFC President Dana White, who claimed he didn’t like the matchup because Masvidal is too big for McGregor.

“I used to be a 55er, Conor used to be a 45er,” Masvidal said. “I’m naturally a 70 pounder, Conor’s probably a natural 55er. I’m a small 70 pounder though and Conor’s a decent-sized 55er so the size is not that much. It’s not incomparable. It’s not crazy. There’s probably more of a difference between me and [Darren] Till and me and Conor, size wise, and me and Till are in the same weight class.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/30/2019.