Tatsumitsu Wada claims he’s found Demetrious Johnson’s weakness, predicts TKO win

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson is one of the greatest fighters of all time, and one of the toughest puzzles to solve in MMA. Yet Tatsumitsu Wada believes he’s figured out the MMA legend’s weaknesses.

Wada will meet Johnson in the semifinals of the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix at ONE: Dawn of Heroes this Friday in Manila, Philippines. He believes his research into the former UFC champ will pay off with a TKO win.

“He may be more physically gifted and technical than I am, but I believe there are areas where we match up well,” Wada said of Demetrious Johnson in a pre-fight promo from ONE Championship. “I think it all comes down to whether I can beat him in those areas.

“He does have a weakness,” Wada added. “I’m not going to say what it is right now. It’s top secret.

“I’ve thought of various possible outcomes for the fight. When I win, it’ll be by TKO.”

Tatsumitsu Wada, the former DEEP flyweight champion, advanced to the Grand Prix semifinals with a unanimous decision victory over Gustavo Balart. Prior to that, he was defeated by Team Lakay’s Danny Kingad, who is fighting Reece McLaren in the semifinal bout on the other side of the bracket. Wada is 21-10-2 overall.

Demetrious Johnson, meanwhile, made his ONE Championship debut in March, defeating Yuya Wakamatsu by submission. This win was preceded a historic run in the UFC flyweight division, in which he became the most dominant champion in UFC history.

