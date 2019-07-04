Jorge Masvidal offers Ben Askren ‘the family pack with a two-liter soda’

Shortly after Jorge Masvidal knocked out his UFC London opponent Darren Till, he unleashed a bit of backstage violence on welterweight rival Leon Edwards. He referred to his attack on Edwards as “a three-piece and a soda.”

From the sounds of it, Masvidal’s UFC 239 opponent Ben Askren could be in for a far crueler dish.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Masvidal promised a painful and brutal end for Askren at UFC 239, and suggested the former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder could even receive an upgraded “family pack with a two-liter soda,” which certainly sounds unpleasant.

“We’re gonna do it painfully and brutally,” Jorge Masvidal said ahead of the fight. “That’s for sure. I don’t like this dude as everybody here knows, so it’s gonna be brutal. It’s gonna be painful. I don’t know what round, but it’s gonna be painful.

“This is different,” Masvidal added. “Darren Till woke up eventually, I don’t know if brother’s going to wake up. I’m gonna give him options. We got all the way from the three-piece and the soda to the family pack with a two-liter soda, he can pick out what he wants.”

For context, the tree piece and a soda was a quick volley of straight punches. The upgraded family pack and two-liter soda, then, is likely to be a wholly more violent onslaught.

Ben Askren, of course, will be reluctant to accept the meal Jorge Masvidal is serving, and will instead attempt to drag the fight to the canvas and punish his foe with his world class wrestling. This wrestling skill has carried Askren to victory in all 19 of his MMA bouts, including a recent submission victory over Robbie Lawler in his UFC debut.

Who do you think will come out on top when Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal collide at UFC 239 this Saturday?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/4/2019.