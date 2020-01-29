Kamaru Usman reacts to Jorge Masvidal altercation

Jorge Masvidal has found a new target for his ‘three-piece and a soda’ antics, Kamaru Usman. At a Radio Row media session in Miami, the welterweights nearly got into a fight before being separated by bystanders.

The media day is being held in preparation for this weekend’s Super Bowl LIV event which features the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Floridian-based fighters were invited to the media activities. The 170-pound athletes may share the same weight class, but do not share a mutual respect as they quickly got into a heated exchange. The media attendees had to intervene to stop the conflict from escalating further.

Watch the full video of the verbal fight below:

UFC champ Kamaru Usman and BMF champ Jorge Masvidal almost just went at it on Radio Row in Miami. pic.twitter.com/shAgl2O3Et — Andy Nesbitt (@anezbitt) January 29, 2020

Kamaru Usman goaded ‘Gamebred’ to ‘do something’. On Twitter, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ only added fuel to the fire by accusing Masvidal of being a ‘clout chaser’ and for pretending to act tough on camera.

He expressed his disdain to his social media following:

“Lil b*tch brought his camera to try and flex and act hard. I was dolo and If you wanted to do something you could have tried but you didn’t lol. #youplayedyourself #cloutchaser #tookanotherL.”

Lil bitch brought his camera to try and flex and act hard. I was dolo and If you wanted to do something you could have tried but you didn’t lol 😂 #youplayedyourself #cloutchaser #tookanotherL — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) January 29, 2020

He also reacted to the run-in during an interview with ESPN. Watch the full clip below:

<noscript><iframe title="Kamaru Usman reacts to altercation with Jorge Masvidal at Super Bowl radio row | ESPN MMA" width="696" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/iwh3sVskGDg?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Usman proved he is a man of his words after he successfully defended his welterweight championship belt for the first time against Colby Covington at UFC 245. In their December 2019 bout, he defeated his rival in the last minute of the final round via TKO.

Meanwhile, Masvidal is riding off the success of a third-round TKO victory against Nate Diaz, where he laid claim to the unprecedented ‘BMF’ title.

With no confirmed fight on the horizon, Usman revealed Dana White’s plans for a title defence against the ‘BMF’ winner. Their Radio Row spat will only intensify any rivalry for a possible future showdown.

Would you like Jorge Masvidal to face Kamaru Usman for the 170-pound belt?