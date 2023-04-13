Jorge Masvidal claims Colby Covington received “preferential treatment” from cops during their alleged altercation in Miami

Jorge Masvidal doesn’t think he received fair treatment from the cops following his alleged altercation with Colby Covington.

TMZ Sports was able to obtain court records last which state Masvidal claiming Covington received preferential treatment from cops during their altercation in Miami last year. Masvidal says he has evidence that on several occasions during their altercation that Covington was treated with “favoritism” by the Miami Beach Police Department.

According to Masvidal, he revealed that Covington did not call 911. Instead, ‘Chaos’ phoned a high-ranking MBPD sergeant who was the UFC star’s ‘pal and training partner’ so he could receive concierge police intervention,’ the court documents show.

After the phone call, Jorge Mavsidal claims that the officer radioed the matter into the station as a Code 3 which is reserved for shooting and active dangerous felonies. As well, Masvidal says the officer made additional calls to individual officers to get to the scene immediately while also diverting “over 20 officers from their duties and responsibilities” to make sure they got Covington help.

The hope for Jorge Masvidal and his attorney Bradford Cohen are hopeful the court looks into this matter. Covington, meanwhile, also made comments on a podcast that he rolls with the Miami PD, which Cohen hopes the courts take into consideration.

“From our investigation and witness depositions it’s clear that protocol was not followed that evening and Mr. Covington received preferential treatment,” Cohen said in a statement this week. “Sadly, the people of Miami Beach that needed an officer that night, at that time probably suffered due to over 15 officers responding to a misdemeanor offense.”

Currently, Masvidal is still facing several felonies as well as being hit with a restraining order and could face jail time if convicted. The next hearing for this case is set for early May.

