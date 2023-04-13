Daniel Cormier believes Raul Rosas Jr.’s loss at UFC 287 will benefit him: “It will teach him humility”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Raul Rosas Jr.’s loss was actually a good thing.

The bantamweight contender made his return at UFC 287 earlier this month. Rosas Jr. opened up the main card against Christian Rodriguez, in his second promotional bout. ‘El Nino Problema’ scored his first octagon win last year at UFC 282 over Jay Perrin.

However, he wouldn’t have nearly as much success in his second octagon appearance. While Rosas Jr. had a solid first round, he wound up being battered in the ensuing two rounds. At the end of the three-round contest, the prospect suffered his first career loss by unanimous decision.

While the defeat likely stung for Raul Rosas Jr., Daniel Cormier believes it’ll benefit him. During a recent edition of the DC and RC podcast, he discussed the bantamweight prospect’s loss. There, Cormier stated that Rosas Jr.’s loss will teach him humility.

The former double-champion recalled when Rosas Jr. boasted about supposedly throwing Aljamain Sterling as a recent example of his attitude. Cormier is hopeful that the prospect’s attitude might change a little due to his recent loss to Christian Rodriguez.

“I tap in that the loss was good for him because it’ll teach him humility,” Daniel Cormier stated on the DC and RC podcast. “This kid is confident at a level that not many people are… There was a story where Rosas’s dad was filming [Aljamain Sterling and Raul Rosas Jr.]. I was in the fighter meeting and Rosas walked in there and told me that he threw Aljamain down so easily, he thought he was a striker.”

He continued, “He told me he was going thirty percent on Aljamain Sterling. So it was a youthful confidence, but it wasn’t allowing him to be his true self. Sometimes you have to be humbled, and I think this fight will humble him. It will allow for him, a kid with so much potential, to truly go to the levels that he needs to go to.”

