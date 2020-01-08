Jorge Masvidal claims Colby Covington is no longer at ATT: He’s on witness protection program

Jorge Masvidal says Colby Covington has not been back at American Top Team since his loss to Kamaru Usman.

In the main event of UFC 245, Covington was finally getting the title shot that had been eluding him for so long when he took on Usman. There, the two rivals trash-talked for months leading up into the fight, and the scrap was a close one until the fifth round when Usman dropped “Chaos” twice and TKO’d him to retain his belt. Covington also broke his jaw in the fight.

For Masvidal, he says since the scrap, Covington has been non-existent at ATT.

“Who?” Masvidal asked with a laugh during a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani MMA Show. (via MMA Mania). “As soon as he got his jaw broken, no man.”

Yet, according to Jorge Masvidal, it is good Colby Covington has not been in the gym since the fight as Dustin Poirier still has it out for him. “The Diamond,” said it was on sight and he means it. But, “Gamebred,” says Covington is in witness protection program and doesn’t go to the gym anymore.

“Look D, [Dustin Poirier] is going to get upset that I’m even saying this because it’s locker room talk,” Masvidal said. “But, he’s like, ‘Yo man, where the f**k is Colby?’ So I’m like, don’t even worry about him because he’s on witness protection program.”

When Colby Covington will return to the gym is unknown. But, Jorge Masvidal even said he suspects his former friend and roommate won’t fight again after the loss to Usman.

In the end, Masvidal reaffirmed that Covington is not training at ATT right now and believes ‘Chaos’ got what he deserved with the broken jaw and loss.

“But nah, that dude don’t go to the gym, man. He’s a punk and he got what he deserved,” he concluded.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/7/2020.