Mike Tyson to be offered over $20 million by BKFC to fight Wanderlei Silva

Boxing legend Mike Tyson will reportedly be offered over $20 million by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) to fight Wanderlei Silva.

BKFC president David Feldman told Steven Marrocco of MMAFighting.com that the bare-knuckle promotion is set to make its offer to the boxing legend Tyson this week.

“I think I know what we need to do to make this thing happen,” Feldman said about a potential Tyson vs. Silva fight

According to Feldman, he believes that Silva is the right opponent for Tyson and that he refrained from offering the fight to Tito Ortiz instead, who is also chasing a fight against Tyson. In Feldman’s view, the fight pitting Tyson against Ortiz is the kind of fight that fans want to see.

“I didn’t offer (Tyson to Ortiz). I don’t know that it really draws. I think a Wanderlei Silva, someone of that nature. No matter how old Silva gets, he’s dangerous, and I think that would be an intriguing matchup. Something like that, but I don’t actually have anything in mind right now,” Feldman said.

Tyson has recently teased a comeback to combat sports at age 53. Despite being in his 50s, Tyson appears to be in tremendous physical shape as he looks to compete for the first time since 2005. So far there’s no clear indication if Tyson would be returning to boxing, MMA, or bare-knuckle boxing, but it appears that he is very serious about competing again.

If BKFC was able to get Tyson vs. Silva signed, it would be by far the biggest fight the promotion has ever put on. Previously, BKFC was able to sign boxing great Paulie Malignaggi to fight Artem Lobov in its ring, but getting Tyson would be an even bigger coup for the bare-knuckle boxing promotion.

