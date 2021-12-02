Jon Jones unloads on former coach Mike Winklejohn: “We literally had a convicted rapist training on the team for years”

Jon Jones took to social media this evening where he absolutely unloaded on his former coach Mike Winklejohn.

The former UFC light heavyweight kingpin, Jones (26-1 MMA), was suspended by his longtime gym of JacksonWink MMA in the wake of his recent domestic violence case.

Mike Winklejohn claimed that ‘Bones’ would be allowed back to the gym once he made some drastic changes to straighten out his life.

The news of his suspension did not sit well with Jon Jones and he quickly proceeded to find new training grounds. Most recently he was seen training with former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo in Arizona.

While ‘Bones’ appears to have moved on to what are perhaps greener pastures, his grudge against his former coach is clearly alive and well.

As seen below, Jon Jones had a lot to say about his former coach in Mike Winklejohn this evening on social media.

Coach Wink gets on national TV and tells the world he wants the best for me, and then behind the scenes harassing the other coaches for continuing to work with me. What a miserable bastard — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 1, 2021

This dude somehow has found a way to run away every single one of Gregs original fighters. I can’t think of a Jackson’s veteran that still talks with this ass whole — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 1, 2021

Jon Jones continued his rant on Mike Winklejohn:

I didn’t leave the team because I couldn’t handle a punishment, I left the gym because I wasn’t training with Wink anymore anyways. This man hasn’t taught the students a new technique since I met him. — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 1, 2021

Wink suspending me from the team changed absolutely nothing for me. I’m still working with the same exact coaches on the same exact schedule we have been on over the last two years. — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 1, 2021

Jon Jones concluded with the following tweets:

Just don’t go on TV and pretend to give a shit about someone who has made you so much money over the years, giving you so many world championships, and then behind closed doors secretly try to crush them. Real douche bag move Mike — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 1, 2021

What do you think of Jon Jones recent comments regarding Mike Winklejohn? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!