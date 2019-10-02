UFC middleweight contender Yoel Romero has Israel Adesanya on his radar, telling “The Last Stylebender” that he will see him in the Octagon soon.

Here’s what Romero wrote to Adesanya on Twitter, in response to Adesanya criticizing “The Soldier of God” for gassing out in the fifth rounds of his two fights against Robert Whittaker.

“#iseeyousoonboi”

A fight between Adesanya and Romero would easily be one of the biggest fights in the middleweight division. Adesanya is arguably the biggest star in the division right now, while Romero is still a top contender despite his two losses to Whittaker.

Although Romero lost a decision to Paulo Costa in his last fight at UFC 241, it was still an incredible matchup that won “Fight of the Night.” Although Romero was criticized by Adesanya for being just a “43-year-old wrestler,” he remains one of the most dangerous middleweights in the game, one known for his ferocious knockout power.

As for Adesanya, he’s been taking aim at some of the top names in the sport in the days leading up to his Australian title fight against Whittaker. Adesanya recently said he wants to fight both UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, though his sole focus this week remains on Whittaker.

Should Adesanya defeat Whittaker and become the undisputed UFC middleweight champion, he already has no shortage of suitors at 185lbs to challenge for his belt. Romero wants a piece of him, Costa wants him too, and Jared Cannonier is also closing in on a title shot. So before he even considers moving up in weight for new challenges, he’ll first have to defend his title against all the current middleweight contenders. But first, he’ll need to get past Whittaker.

Are you interested in seeing a potential fight between Yoel Romero and Israel Adesanya?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/2/2019.