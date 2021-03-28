Jon Jones: Still time to save Francis Ngannou fight, expects fight proposal next week

UFC superstar Jon Jones says that he is supposed to be seeing a fight proposal from the world’s leading MMA organization next week.

Jones was widely expected to fight the winner of UFC 260’s main event between Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic, which turned out to be Ngannou after he knocked the former champ out in brutal fashion in the second round to take home the title. However, following the event UFC president Dana White said that Jones won’t be getting the next title shot and that it would be Derrick Lewis who will fight Ngannou next. White also insinuated that Jones should move down to 185lbs given how dominant Ngannou was against Miocic.

Jones, in turn, has spent the better part of his Sunday tweeting about the UFC and about a potential Ngannou fight. While it seemed like it may have been dead in the water for a moment there, “Bones” says that there’s still a chance the Ngannou fight can get done. The former UFC light heavyweight champion took to his social media later on Sunday evening to explain that there’s still time to get something done, and he’s expecting an offer soon.

I am going to try to remain faithful. There’s still time for the UFC to do the right thing. I am supposed to be seeing a fight proposal next week. Fingers are crossed, this is an opportunity of a lifetime for everyone involved. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

Jones hasn’t fought since February 2020 when he defeated Dominick Reyes in his last light heavyweight bout. He vacated the title soon after and announced he would be moving up to heavyweight in 2021, a move that White seemed to support. However, in the wake of Ngannou’s win over Miocic, it seems like White is having second thoughts on the fight, but Jones wants to get it done and believes that there is still a deal to be made with the UFC.

Do you think the UFC will be able to get the Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou fight booked?