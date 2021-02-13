Jon Jones lambasts Californians for “passing” pedophilia: “Let me be real clear on where I stand on this topic…”

UFC legend Jon Jones was not happy to learn of California’s passing of pedophilia, making his feelings on the subject very clear this evening.

The state of California recently passed SB 145, a bill that is aimed at creating parity in criminal sentencing for young LGBTQ people who have sex with other young people.

Here’s what the bill actually does (via sacbee.com):

“Under existing law since 1944, when a person is found by a court to have had vaginal intercourse with a minor 14 years of age or older, and the age difference is not more than 10 years, judges are given discretion as to whether to require that person to register as a sex offender.”

With that said, the state of California did not actually legalize pedophilia. Still, SB 145 has numerous individuals up in arms, including former UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones.

‘Bones’ took to social media where he shared his disgust after hearing news of the passed bill.

Californians passing pedophilia now, let me be real clear on where I stand on this topic, I find you all absolutely fucking disgusting. — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 13, 2021

“Californians passing pedophilia now, let me be real clear on where I stand on this topic, I find you all absolutely fucking disgusting.” – Jones wrote on Twitter.

The longtime UFC light heavyweight champion, Jones (26-1 MMA), is expected to fight the winner of April’s ‘UFC 260: Ngannou vs. Miocic 2’ contest in his heavyweight debut later this summer.

Jon Jones most recently competed at UFC 247 in February of 2020, where he successfully defended his light heavyweight belt with a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes.

‘Bones’ would later vacate the 205lbs title in order to make his run at the promotions heavyweight world title.

What do you think of the recent comments from Jon Jones following the passing of Senate Bill 145 in California? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!