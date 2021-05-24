Jon Jones hints that he is about to give birth to something big: “On a path that no man on this planet has ever walked”

Former UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones says that he is about to give birth to something big, suggesting that it is also out of the ordinary.

Jones (26-1 MMA) was expected to make his heavyweight debut this summer, but failed contract negotiations with Dana White and company have halted those plans for the time being.

According to the UFC President, ‘Bones’ was demanding $30 million for a proposed super-fight with Francis Ngannou, and so the promotion opted to book ‘The Predator’ in a rematch with Derrick Lewis instead.

Jon Jones was quick to refute White’s claims and the pair have seemingly been at a standstill ever since.

While Jones may not have a fight booked with the UFC, he is about to give birth to something big. ‘Bones’ took to to social media earlier this evening where he released the following cryptic messages.

I’m about to give birth to something big, something out of the ordinary. — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 24, 2021

On a path that no man on this planet has ever walked. Can’t rush greatness pic.twitter.com/HT9DjFLlxj — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 24, 2021

What Jon Jones is about to give birth to exactly remains unclear at this time. With that said, it appears ‘Bones’ is seemingly unfazed by the recent remarks from UFC President Dana White.

“If Jon Jones wants to fight again he can, if he doesn’t he doesn’t have to. Nobody is going to force Jon Jones to fight. He’s a great run, he’s got an incredible legacy. I personally see him as the GOAT right now. You’ve got guys that are nipping at his heels like (Kamaru) Usman and some other guys out there. It’s up to him. He can fight again this summer or he can never fight again. I mean that’s up to him,” White said in a recent interview.

