Jon Jones continues trash talk of Israel Adesanya: “I’m waiting for you”

Jon Jones has continued to take aim at Israel Adesanya.

Ever since Adesanya TKO’d Paulo Costa at UFC 253 to defend his belt, Jones and Adesanya have been trash-talking one another. It has also been unpleasant as both men bringing each other’s families into it. So, after all the talk, “Bones” says he wonders if the middleweight champ will even want to fight him come 2021 as he said.

“Izzy thanks for giving me the opportunity to highlight my amazing mother this afternoon, now I’m just missing her. Are we still on for 2021? Will fight me at any weight you said right? I called bullshit, I’m waiting for you. The world is waiting,” Jones tweeted.

Jon Jones is coming off a decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 to defend his light heavyweight title. Before that, he had title defenses over Thiago Santos and Antony Smith after reclaiming his belt in December of 2018 with a TKO win over Alexander Gustafsson.

Israel Adesanya, meanwhile, is coming off the dominant performance over Costa to defend his middleweight title for the second time. Before that, he had wins over Yoel Romero and won the belt with a knockout win over Robert Whittaker.

Bones recently vacated the light heavyweight belt and planned to move to heavyweight. Even though he is no longer at 205-pounds, Adesanya has made it clear he would chase Jones up to heavyweight. He also wanted the fight to take place in Las Vegas at the new Raiders stadium.

Given the feud between Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya, it seems more likely by the day the two will finally meet inside the Octagon. If they do, it would be a massive fight, and one of the biggest fights the UFC can do.

