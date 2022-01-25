John McCarthy weighs in on a potential heavyweight fight between Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones

In speaking in a recent episode of the ‘Weighing In’ podcast, John McCarthy gave his opinion on a Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones potential fight:

“Jon would have taken Ciryl down and beat him to death on the ground. Francis can knock him out, he can hit him with a shot. Ciryl can knock him out. Anyone can get knocked out. But if you are looking at these guys fighting, (if) they fight 10 times, Jon Jones is definitely gonna win 9 out of 10 times.”

Following the ‘Ngannou vs Gane’ headliner last weekend at UFC 270, Jon Jones mocked both fighters for their underwhelming performances in the cage. Of course it was Ngannou who came out the victor by unanimous decision. That was to be Francis Ngannous’ sixth win in a row.

Jon Jones, 34, (26-1 MMA), has not fought since February 2020 at UFC 247, where he defeated Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision, and retained the UFC light heavyweight title.

It was widely believed that Jones, the promotions former longtime UFC light heavyweight champion, would be next in line for the winner of ‘Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane’.

Jones is arguably the greatest UFC champion ever, in any division. However, Jones also has had his share of issues outside the Octagon some of which include tampering with a vehicle, misdemeanour domestic battery, hit-and-run charge, DUI arrests and two failed drug tests.

Jones now wants a shot at the UFC heavyweight crown.

White shared his opinion on Jones, speaking with Brett Okamoto of ESPN:

“I don’t feel confident in saying Jon Jones is next and not because I think he’s unreliable. It’s because I honestly don’t know what Jon Jones wants to do next. I think Jon is gonna watch this fight and he’ll decide maybe he doesn’t fight at heavyweight. Maybe he goes back and tries to regain the light heavyweight championship. I honestly don’t know the answer to that question.”

Do you agree with John McCarthy that Jon Jones would defeat Ngannou 9 out of 10 times in the cage? Would you like to see a Jones vs Ngannou match-up? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!