John Kavanagh slams Claressa Shields for telling MMA fans to “bow down”

Famed MMA coach John Kavanagh has some choice words for boxing star Claressa Shields, who recently told MMA fans to “bow down” to her.

Shields is widely regarded as the best female boxer in the world, and is slated to make her MMA debut in the PFL cage in 2021. Ahead of her debut, Shields is demanding respect from MMA fans for being bold enough to make the transition between sports.

“MMA fans need to bow down and kiss my feet and throw rose petals because I’m actually making the transition,” Shields told Bleacher Report. “I’m not just saying it. I’m actually doing it. So give me my props. Never say that Claressa Shields is scared of nobody.

“I could just stay in boxing and make my money. But before I turned pro, I read this quote and it said: ‘If your dreams don’t scare you a little bit, they’re not worth dreaming.’

“When I read that, it’s what made me sign a contract to turn professional in boxing. That’s why I turned pro, and I did exactly what I said I would: I’m the greatest woman of all time [in boxing]. I aspire to do the same thing in MMA.”

Kavanagh, who is best known as the head coach of Conor McGregor, took issue with this comment from Shields, suggesting that she is alienating MMA fans.

i’ll take ‘how to make sure fans dislike me’ for $500 — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) December 8, 2020

“I’ll take ‘how to make sure fans dislike me’ for $500,” Kavanagh wrote in the replies for an article about Shields’ comments.

While it’s fair to say that Shields’ comments will not go well with everyone, it’s also a bit strange to see Kavanagh criticizing her, considering his star pupil is the boastful and outspoken figures in MMA history. In fact, McGregor made similar comments as he transitioned from MMA in boxing in 2017.

What do you think of this comment from John Kavanagh?