Joe Rogan weighs in after Will Smith smacks Chris Rock at the Oscars: “He acted on impulse in a staggeringly stupid way”

Joe Rogan has given his thoughts on Will Smith hitting Chris Rock during an altercation at the Oscars on Sunday night.

In what can only be described as one of the most insane TV moments of all-time, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. It came after Rock had made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle, with Will noting that her alopecia was the reason why he found it particularly offensive.

Both men have now apologized for how it all went down and while it may live on in infamy, it appears as if they’re going to continue to go about their business – whilst probably having to answer questions about it from time to time.

Joe Rogan, who knows a thing or two about fighting, noted on an episode of his podcast that he wasn’t a fan of what Smith did.

“That whole scene doing that in that manner, in that place, is a great example of what’s wrong in the glorification of just being able to go up someone and smack them in the face. That whole thing was so weak,” Rogan said.

“That was not an insult. It was the most mild joke about her hairstyle in reference to a movie where a lady shaved her head,” he continued. “The idea that there’s any justification whatsoever of him and smacking him in the face like that… No [there’s not any justification]. How do you have malicious intent in a mild joke? He was emotionally fragile and he acted on impulse in a staggeringly stupid way.”

Quotes via MiddleEasy

Whatever may have been going through his mind, nobody can deny that it’s going to live on for years to come.

What do you think about the Chris Rock vs Will Smith feud? Who do you side with in this debate and do you agree with the assessment of Joe Rogan?