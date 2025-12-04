Joe Rogan thinks UFC heavyweight division is in trouble when former WWE star joins roster

Longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes the heavyweight division is in for a rude awakening once a certain ex-WWE talent gets signed.

The MMA world has been buzzing ever since Gable Steveson made his professional debut. The Olympic gold medalist starched Braden Peterson in the opening round of his first pro MMA bout back in September. Steveson then dabbled into the world of Dirty Boxing, knocking out Billy Swanson in 15 seconds.

Steveson, who once performed under the “WWE NXT” brand, then had his second pro MMA fight against Kevin Hein. That bout lasted just 24 seconds, as Steveson knocked his opponent out with a left hook.

Many believe it’s only a matter of time before Steveson joins the UFC roster, and Rogan is one of those believers. Taking to “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan revealed he sent a text message to UFC CEO Dana White, telling him the heavyweight division is “f*cked” once Steveson joins the top MMA promotion.

White has been keeping an eye on Steveson’s progression in MMA. During an appearance on “The Jim Rome Show,” White said Steveson will eventually have a chance to sink or swim under the UFC banner.

“When you have someone who is a physical freak, an incredible athlete, and a guy who has competed at the highest level, and then they start transitioning into a combat sport like this, it’s very interesting,” White said of Steveson.

“We’re definitely keeping our eyes on him and we’ll see how this plays out.”

The UFC boss reflected on Brock Lesnar transitioning from WWE to UFC with great success. He wants to give Steveson a chance to follow in those footsteps when the time is right.

“Think about this – Brock Lesnar came over here from the WWE. He was such a strong wrestler that he was able to win a title. Now you have a guy like this, with his wrestling background, working his way up in the smaller leagues and getting some experience,” White said.

“He’ll eventually end up here, and we’ll find out what he’s capable of doing.”