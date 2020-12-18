Joe Rogan: “There’s not a f*cking chance in the world” Jake Paul could beat Dillon Danis in a street fight

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has seen the footage of Jake Paul pelting Dillon Danis with water balloons Los Angeles, and he’s got a followup question:

When Danis gave chase, why didn’t Paul fight him?

The incident in question occured earlier this week, when Danis was in the midst of an appearance on Food Truck Diaries with Brendan Schaub, a close friend of Rogan. During Danis’ interview, Paul rolled up in a pickup truck and bombarded Danis with rolls of toilet paper and water balloons. Danis then gave chase, at which point Paul and his crew tore off.

See the footage below:

Caught the biggest shit talker slacking @dillondanis you gotta check in when you come to La. #GenerousDriveBy pic.twitter.com/460MjnO3F6 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 15, 2020

Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast, Rogan wondered out loud why Paul took off when Danis gave chase, rather than jumping out of the car to scrap. See the clip, which Danis shared on Twitter, below:

“Dillon Danis ran up to him and he sped away,” Rogan said. “Why didn’t he get out and fight him?”

Rogan then effectively answered his own questions, forecasting what likely would have happened had Paul tangled with Danis, a decorated BJJ blackbelt, in a street fight.

“Let me tell you something, Dillon Danis gets ahold of you, you’re either getting your arms broken, you’re neck strangled off—your head’s going to get popped like a zit—[or] he’s going to rip your knees apart,” Rogan said. “There’s not a f**king chance in the world [Paul would beat Danis in a street fight]. Dillon Danis is a world class grappler. Top of the food chain.”

While Joe Rogan is now best known for his podcast, which features guests from all walks of life, he’s an accomplished martial artist and a fixture of the combat sports landscape, so his thoughts on Paul and Danis’ polarizing feud are certainly interesting.

What do you think of this comments on this encounter between Jake Paul and Dillon Danis?