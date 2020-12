ONE Championship results and highlights: Champs retain titles, Gafurov upends Tynanes

On Friday, ONE Championship returned to fans’ screens with the stacked ONE: Collision Course out of the Singapore Indoor Arena.

In the main event, ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia defended his title with a unanimous decision triumph over Andre Stoica. In the co-main event, meanwhile, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defended his belt with a third-round knockout of Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym.

Elsewhere on the card, in MMA action, former ONE featherweight champion returned to the win column with a hard-fought split decision win over the promotion’s No. 5-ranked lightweight contender Lowen Tyanes. Tynanes had never been beaten previously.

Other highlights of this ONE Championship included MMA wins from Xie Wei, Yusup Saadulaev, and Yodkaikaew Fairtex.

See the complete results of the cards, along with some highlights, below:

Kickboxing – Light Heavyweight: Roman Kryklia defeats Andrei Stoica via unanimous decision

Muay Thai – Bantamweight: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defeats Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym via knockout at 1:13 of round three

Nong-O 🇹🇭 STOPS “The Steel Locomotive” in his tracks to retain the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title! 👑 #ONECollisionCourse #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/sBLPDzR2P7 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) December 18, 2020

Mixed Martial Arts – Lightweight: Marat Gafurov defeats Lowen Tynanes via split decision

Mixed Martial Arts – Bantamweight: Yusup Saadulaev defeats Troy Worthen via unanimous decision

Mixed Martial Arts – Flyweight: Yodkaikaew Fairtex defeats Tatsumitsu Wada via split decision

Mixed Martial Arts – Flyweight: Xie Wei defeats Chan Rothana via TKO at 1:39 of round three

Chinese star Xie Wei 🇨🇳 starts the show with a third-round KO of Chan Rothana! #ONECollisionCourse #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship How to watch ONE: COLLISION COURSE 👉 https://t.co/0itmM3fRVs pic.twitter.com/2G6vztO60T — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) December 18, 2020

What was your favorite moment from this ONE Championship card?